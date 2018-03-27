DMX’s Lawyers Plan To Use His Music To Woo Judge At Next Sentencing

Last November, DMX pleaded guilty to one count of tax fraud at a Manhattan court and is now facing five years in prison. The Ruff Ryder rapper was accused of masking the earnings from his spawned hits which include “X Gon’ Give it to Ya” and “Where the Hood At,” owing $1.7 million back in taxes.

“I failed to file taxes,” DMX said to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff. “I’m responsible, even placing other people in charge of it.”

In a court document made public on Monday, DMX’s attorney Murray Richman said he wants to play a few of his client’s songs at the upcoming hearing on Thursday. Richman believes the music will help U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff “understand him genuinely in his voice,” since the rapper is apparently too emotional to speak in court.

“It is raw Earl,” said Richman. “We are not here or desirous of molding him into what some may want to see; Earl is uniquely him and that is both his beauty of mind and his genius.”

Prosecutors deemed DMX’s case as being immodest and with knowledge on his profile, advised his lawyer “to send the message to this defendant and others that star power does not entitle someone to a free pass,” at Thursday’s sentencing.

The attorney has already sent the judge the lyrics to DMX jams “Slippin” and “The Convo,” viewing the act as “…a salvation of sort to shut out the noise…” Also, X is reportedly “sober” and “invigorated” remaining in good nature at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.