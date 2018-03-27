Ice Cube has announced that he will play a string of four intimate shows at Australia’s iconic Sydney Opera House, becoming the first rapper to play the famous Concert Hall during Vivid LIVE festival. Cube joins the likes of Solange, Irish rapper Rejjie Snow and dozens of others for the massive annual Light, Music and Ideas festival across Sydney over May and June.

Ice Cube has toured down under on numerous occasions over the years, proving the West Coast legend has maintained a strong and loyal following over the decades as eager as ever to hear from him.