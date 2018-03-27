Rihanna took to Instagram stories for a special, “glowy” surprise.

On Monday evening, Rihanna shared a series of photos, videos, and boomerangs on her Instagram stories of the newest edition to the Fenty Beauty line. Titled ‘Body Lava’, the new product is a full-body lumizner, also known as a body highlighter, that leaves the skin glowing, with hints of shimmer.

Coming in two colors, ‘Brown Sugar’ and ‘Who Needs Clothes,’ Rihanna demonstrates in a set of videos on how to apply the product with a Fenty Beauty kabuki brush. ‘Body Lava’ is set to release on Friday, April 6. And if you were wondering on how much you’ll love it ladies, Rihanna herself said in her insta story that both of her bottles are almost empty, so get ready!