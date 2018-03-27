The Philadelphia 76ers have just clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2012. But if that wasn’t enough, more positive development comes out of the City of Brotherly Love as the Sixers welcomed back this year’s top overall in point guard Markelle Fultz.

Fultz scored 10 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in only 14 minutes, while leaving 76ers fans very excited for his future as well as the team’s play heading into the playoffs.

So happy and proud of my brother… Great having you back!!! The future is bright #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/O9ch4cvy3e — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 27, 2018

Now that the Sixers have clinched a playoff spot and got their star rookie back, they should be considered a threat in the Eastern Conference. A young squad like that without Fultz was scary enough for the other teams in the association. They’re not the favorites, but they’re the team no one wants to play in the postseason. Adding Fultz only makes it worse for the rest of the East.

Before Fultz’s return on Monday, he had played only four games this season averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.