WTF???

“There’s people out here biting Beyoncé!”

An unnamed actress high on drugs bit superstar Beyoncé Knowles in the face at a party, says comedienne Tiffany Haddish.

In an interview with GQ published on Monday, Haddish said she witnessed the incident last December at a party.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” recalled the Girls Trip breakout star. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Haddish did not want to name the biting actress on the record.

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b****—’ and snatched him,” she told GQ. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**** just bit Beyoncé?’”

Haddish, fired up over the incident, said she spoke to Beyoncé and told her she wanted to beat up the alleged biter.

“I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight,'” said Haddish.

Beyoncé told Haddish to hold back, since the actress who apparently bit her was high on drugs.

“Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b**** is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**** is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,” Haddish remembers Beyoncé telling her.