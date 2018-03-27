Former top neurosurgeon and current U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson made headlines last week when he blamed his wife for spending $31,000 on a dining set for his new office.

Carson was berated by Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee, specifically Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., last week for his egregious overspending at taxpayers’ expense.

According to the New York Times, he went on to make himself out to be a victim and suggested the episode had been a personal ordeal, saying that he modeled his reaction to the criticism on advice that Jesus gave in the Sermon on the Mount, which he summarized as “don’t worry about what people are saying about you, and do the right thing.”

The failed presidential candidate appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and discussed the role of President Donald Trump’s marketing strategies.

When asked by the show’s host what strategy of Trump he could have taken toward his campaign, Carson indicated that he wouldn’t mirror his style. He also compared Trump to wrestling.

“His style resonates with a large number of people largely because of where we are as a nation,” Dr. Ben Carson tells Scoop B Radio. “We’re sort of at what I call the ‘WWE Raw stage’ and this is what appeals to us and that’s certainly not who I am and I never will be that. I’m always going to be who I am.”

Carson added, “But, apparently it’s what the people need at this juncture and so things happen as they’re supposed to. It’s a big complex picture. So I just look at it as I still have a tremendous desire to try to save this nation, particularly for the young people who are coming along to, make sure that they have the same kind of opportunities that I did.”

Dr. Carson says that education in the inner city is something that he holds to dearly. “ I’ve talked to members of the platform committee about how important it is for us to include planks about education,” he said.

“In particular education in some of our more disadvantaged areas where we have these failing schools, which are just factories for failure. And we’ve got to give people school choice that doesn’t cost them extra money and that needs to be part of the Republican platform.”

Carson also believes that the prison system needs a makeover.

“We need to be talking about incarceration,” he said. “We have so many people who go into the prison system with little or no education, little or no skills, they come out, years later with little or no education, little or no skills.”