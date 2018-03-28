Former Texas DJ Kitti Jones is back in the spotlight lashing out against R. Kelly (last year she alleged the singer withheld food from and physically abused her). In a new BBC documentary R. Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, Jones claims Kelly groomed an underage girl to be his sex “pet.”

“I was introduced to one of the girls [in the ‘dungeon’] that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. This is my f-cking pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.”

This isn’t the first time an accuser has come forward with similar accusations. Jerhonda Pace told The Real last year she was “trained” to please the 51-year-old.

The 24-year-old also came forward earlier this month about her frustrations with the #MeToo movement after seeing Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons seemingly fall from grace over similar accusations. “I was livid, because when their stories came out, they received so much attention. It was just crazy, and I was like, ‘What about R. Kelly’s victims? What about us?’ Nothing happened for us.”

Pace is right. Out of the women that came forward, just last year, including Jones, their stories have largely fell on deaf ears.

Kelly’s sexual misconduct allegations date back as early as 1994, when he allegedly married his protégé 15-year-old Aaliyah.

According to news reports, “in 2008, he was acquitted on child pornography charges after a video showed him allegedly having sex with and urinating on a 14-year-old girl. Kelly reportedly made out-of-court settlements with multiple women, including one who accused him of having sex with her when she was 15.”

R. Kelly has not been charged or convicted of the alleged crimes.