Fetty Wap is spreading some early Easter love in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. He stopped by a Price Rite market in the Center City Mall, a local shopping mall to give gifts to local residents. Fetty Wap spoke with Fox 5 local news during his visit back home.

“It’s Paterson. It’s the hometown and it’s what I’m all about,” Fetty told Fox 5. “You know anything I can do to help especially with my hometown i’ll always be there for them face first.” Fetty also says he knows what it’s like to be in bad situations like Section 8 housing, welfare, and food stamps and just wants to be the relief that the town wants and needs.

Prior to his planned arrival, fans of the rapper lined up outside the Price Rite for a chance to see the rapper who has put their town on the map with his hit songs led by the multi-platinum single “Trap Queen.” This not the first giveaway that Fetty has organized. He is known for blessing residents with Thanksgiving turkeys every year since he got put on.

Musically, Fetty has been pretty quiet as of late but did grab a feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s track “KEKE” which also feature A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.