Former Sacramento Kings player Matt Barnes is organizing a march on Saturday helping raise some of the concerns the community has surrounding the unfortunate shooting of Stephon Clark.

Former King Matt Barnes is organizing a march this Saturday surrounding the community concerns following the shooting death of #StephonClark … current Kings are expected to participate. Barnes is also attending the funeral. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 26, 2018

Since the shooting, there have been protests all over Sacramento including one outside the Golden1 Center, the Kings’ new home last Thursday night that prevented more fans from getting in the arena.

The game was delayed about 20 minutes and only 2,000 fans were able to watch the game while the rest were told to go home as the arena was closed.

The King’s organization haven’t been silent about the events taking place in their city. On Sunday, the Kings made a huge statement in support of the protests, as they wore shirts that called for accountability and justice for Stephon Clark. During the first quarter, they also premiered a PSA with the Kings and their opponents, the Boston Celtics, about police and gun violence.

It isn’t quite clear which Kings players are expected to be at this march but it sounds like Barnes is trying to work with the team to set this up.

Barnes, like most folks in Sacremento, just wants answers and accountability towards why Stephon Clark’s life was cut short?