Juelz Santana will remain behind bars after his “gun running” incident.

After the 36 year old Dipset lieutenant turned himself in to Port Authority Police on March 12th after running from a security checkpoint in Newark Liberty International Airport, a judge ruled that Santana’s bail package was insufficient, but gave no explanation as to why the rapper was not considered for bail.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a weapon on an aircraft and also for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drugs, and an unspecified federal warrant.

TSA agents claim they found a loaded two-shot Derringer pistol, oxycodone pills and his ID in his luggage as he attempted to board a flight to California. Santana fled before surrendering to authorities days following the incident.

The date for Santana’s next court hearing is yet to be set.