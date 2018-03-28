Northjersey.com reported on Monday that Dipset Rapper Juelz Santana was denied bail after a judge ruled that the bail package was insufficient to allow the rapper’s release. Santana is being charged for drugs and a weapons charge that was reported earlier in March. The Northjersey.com report says that the specifics of the bail package were not discussed in open court and another court date has not been set for the “Mic Check” rapper.

On and off girlfriend of the rapper and former Love and Hip Hop New York reality star, Kimbella Vanderhee is disputing this report that was later blogged by Baller Alert on Instagram.

“Lies! Was y’all in court?! Your reporters need to be fired if so,” Kimbella said on IG. “We haven’t presented the bail package as of yet. If y’all would ask instead of assuming you’d get the correct story.”

On March 17, Kimbella posted a picture of the rapper on Instagram voicing her support for him as he goes through this hard time.

“I know it’s hard my love but you will be home soon! It’s all in God’s hands, there’s a reason for everything that happens in life.. even though this is a difficult time you are LOVED by many!! GOD’s got something BIG planned for you but you gotta get through this first, have that clear & clean mindset. I’m here always in your corner paving the way to greatness! You’ll be home soon to those who love you so much!! Chin up, prayers up, GOD is the greatest!!”

In mid-March, Juelz was caught at Newark International Airport in New Jersey with a weapon in his luggage and initially fled the airport. He later turned himself in and has been behind bars since March 12. Santana was reportedly on his way to San Francisco before the .38 caliber handgun was found in his carry on bag as well as oxycodone hydrochloride.