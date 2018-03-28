LL Cool J has done everything from rapping & acting, to show writing and show hosting; and now he’s going to have his own radio show.

The two-time Grammy-winning rapper will launch his classic hip-hop channel called LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio on March 28th. He, along with DJ Z-Trip, will host an invitation-only roller skating event to help launch the channel during a live broadcast tonight at 10 p.m. EST in Los Angeles.

The channel will feature a wide range of classic hip-hop content, music, interviews and in-depth retrospectives curated and presented by LL, as well as other innovators of hip-hop music, including Ice Cube, Stetsasonic, Eric B. & Rakim, Snoop Dogg, Outkast, Kool Moe Dee, Public Enemy, A Tribe Called Quest, Ultramagnetic MCs, Too Short, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Canibus, Wu-Tang Clan, RunDMC, Brand Nubian, De La Soul, Black Moon and Ice T.

Scott Greenstein, Sirius XM’s president and chief content officer, said that having LL Cool J on board will help make the company’s classic hip-hop coverage more compelling.