LL Cool J has done everything from rapping & acting, to show writing and show hosting; and now he’s going to have his own radio show.
The two-time Grammy-winning rapper will launch his classic hip-hop channel called LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio on March 28th. He, along with DJ Z-Trip, will host an invitation-only roller skating event to help launch the channel during a live broadcast tonight at 10 p.m. EST in Los Angeles.
— LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 26, 2018
The channel will feature a wide range of classic hip-hop content, music, interviews and in-depth retrospectives curated and presented by LL, as well as other innovators of hip-hop music, including Ice Cube, Stetsasonic, Eric B. & Rakim, Snoop Dogg, Outkast, Kool Moe Dee, Public Enemy, A Tribe Called Quest, Ultramagnetic MCs, Too Short, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Canibus, Wu-Tang Clan, RunDMC, Brand Nubian, De La Soul, Black Moon and Ice T.
Scott Greenstein, Sirius XM’s president and chief content officer, said that having LL Cool J on board will help make the company’s classic hip-hop coverage more compelling.
“LL will be taking SiriusXM listeners on a hip-hop journey that can’t be found anywhere else,” Greenstein said in a statement. “For listeners looking for the origins and influences of today’s burgeoning hip-hop culture, they need only turn to LL Cool J’s ‘Rock the Bells Radio’ to hear it. LL will make the channel feel as current and alive as of today’s music with the stellar presentation, surprising programming choices, and new cuts from classic artists.”