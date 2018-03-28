Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Senior, David Hogg, has taken upon a significant leadership role in activism, following his school’s tragedy six weeks prior. In a short time period, he has helped to organize the Never Again MSD, a gun control advocacy group. The group sparked the#neveragain movement against guns and gun violence, including the March For Our Lives rally that occurred in the nation’s capital this past weekend. Many celebrities attended in support of the movement including Chicago natives, Kanye West (with wife Kim Kardashian), Common, and Vic Mensa. The MSD’s movement has sparked a number of rallies that are sweeping the nation.

Hogg recently visited Axios to speak about the aftermath of Parkland’s School shooting. When asked about media coverage of the shooting, he stated that they lacked in coverage of black students.

“My school is about 25 percent black,” said Hogg. “But the way we’re covered doesn’t reflect that.”

Black students were not given a platform to speak on their experience, while making up almost one fourth of the high school’s population. Hogg also stated that he found that lack of representation “disgusting.”

.@mikeallen asks @davidhogg111 what was the media’s biggest mistake in covering the shooting at Stoneman Douglas: “Not giving black students a voice. It’s disgusting.” #Axios360 — Alex Duner (@asduner) March 23, 2018

It is an outrage. The media failed to cover black survivors because they simply had no concern for black survivors. We need to hear from our black youth. This needs to change immediately. David Hogg’s statements shines light on an issue that was going to be swept under the rug.

Hogg is 100 percent woke. Not only is he leading the stampede to enforce gun control laws, but he understands the essence of equal opportunity. He is the National Riffle Association’s worst nightmare. The 17 year old survivor has lit a fire under the NRA to make gun control an unequivocal priority and his voice along with thousands of others are being heard throughout this country.