During his visit in the Dominican Republic, Tekashi 6ix9ine took time out from shooting his next music video to give back to Dominicans on the island. 6ix9ine posted a video from D.R. handing out hundred dollar bills to everyone he ran into. In the video, excited kids run down the block to meet Tekashi for the cash handout and the rapper omits no one — babies, toddlers, young teens, and older adults all got some cash from the “Gummo” rapper.

“I grew up not having shit in Brooklyn… Everyone knows me for giving back in my community BUT as a Latino I feel the need to help my people,” Tekashi said on Instagram.

Tekashi has said that he’s always given back to his community in Brooklyn, but following his viral interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, he made it a point to post his philanthropy in the Dominican Republic for fans to see his efforts and hopefully pull inspiration from it.

This act of generosity shows a side of the rainbow colored hair rapper’s persona that has been hidden because of all the beef he’s been involved in since he caught fire in the industry. Videos of him fighting in L.A., violence and shots fired in Minnesota, and a new and very public beef with Trippie Redd, Casanova, The Game and YG have turned the Brooklyn MC into somewhat of a villain.

The rapper also gave an explanation as to where he gets his name from.

“I never lost sense of where I came from. That’s what makes me 69. The true meaning of 69 is just because you’re right doesn’t mean I’m wrong YOU JUST HAVEN’T SEEN LIFE FROM MY PERSPECTIVE. Turn the 6 upside down it’s 9 but remains the same in a different perspective. Open your mind and heart.”

6ix9ine has no problem giving back especially after the success of his music to this point. Every song the independent rapper has put out has topped Billboard charts with “Gummo” earning certified platinum status by the RIAA. The rapper released his first project, Day 69 in February.