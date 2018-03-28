LeBron ‘s return to Miami did not result in the outcome he expected.

We all can recall the dramatic summer of 2010. James opted to leave his home state of Ohio, to take his talents to South Beach. In this move, he would create a super team with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh. The Heat went on to appear in four consecutive NBA Finals, winning back to back championships in 2012 and 2013, before LeBron’s return to wear a Cavs jersey once again. Time flies.

Last night, Miami brought the Heat on the defensive end. They limited the Cavs to their lowest point total for the season at 79.

“One of our best defensive games since I’ve been here, for sure,” said Wade.

Wade collected four blocks in the game. Two of those swats came against his best friend, James. Along with his stingy defense, he added 12 points. James Johnson and Josh Richardson, who had the assignment of guarding the four time MVP for majority of the game, did a good job of staying in front of LeBron and not allowing him to get to his sweet spots.

LeBron finished with 18 points while shooting 38 percent from the field. Following 1:22 into the start of the game, Kevin Love suffered an elbow to the tooth and was lost for the rest of the game.

“We have a great rotation thing down the last few games,” said James. “For a guy to go down that early, it kind of messed that up.”

Love’s injury will be re-evaluated today after suffering concussion like symptoms.

In the thick of playoff race, Miami sits at the 7th seed. The Cavaliers have already locked up their playoff spot and currently sit at the 3rd seed, leading the Sixers and Pacers by just a half game in the 4th and 5th spots respectively.

The Cavaliers are back in action tonight to end their road trip in Charlotte against the Hornets.