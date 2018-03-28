The grind of 2 Chainz is evident; he didn’t become a notable solo artist until the age of 34 after the release of Codeine Cowboy in 2011. Since that release, Chainz has made sure to be a mainstay in rap, releasing numerous projects while also being a fixture for a feature for other rappers. Chainz released his latest project, a four-track EP titled The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. On the EP, the track “PROUD” which featured Offset and YG, became an immediate standout. The mid-tempo track was produced by once-exiled beatsmith T-Minus and J. Valle and exhibited all three rappers detailing their come-up, and how they stayed on their grind to pay respect to their mothers.

Chainz just released the video for “PROUD” in which all three rappers have their mothers prominently featured in the video. To watch, check it out below.