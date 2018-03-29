Donald Glover tweeted out the script to his now cancelled Marvel’s Deadpool: The Animated Series on Wednesday after FX network announced that they would not be moving forward with the animated series.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” the network said on Saturday. “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

Glover’s collaborator and brother Stephen Glover suggested that an episode that featured a jab at Taylor Swift was the root of their “creative differences” with the studio.

“There definitely was a Taylor Swift episode,” Stephen Glover wrote in a tweet that is now delated but was captured by TheWrap. “It was HILARIOUS. And it was definitely the last straw lol.”

Rumors proceeded as to why the show was cancelled and the consensus was that the Grammy nominated rapper and Emmy/ Golden Globe award winning producer/actor was too busy to finish the show.

Noticeably upset about the rumors and the network’s decision to cancel, Glover decided to post the 15 page script of the superhero series on Twitter. The posts have since been deleted, but can be found on The Guardian who republished the tweets on their website.

Just by looking at the script Glover published online, you can see the heavy Black culture references in the dialogue with mentions of rapper Rich The Kid, and even a discussion about the very recent incident of Beyonce being bit in the face by an actor at a party — a story told by Comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Hopefully there is no love lost between Donald Glover, and FX as they are currently airing season 2 of the Glover’s Golden Globe award winning show Atlanta. Presumably, the Deadpool series was on the table for Glover because of the success Atlanta has brought to the network.