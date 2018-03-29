Fabolous Turns Himself In To Police Over Domestic Abuse Charges

Hip Hop’s “young O.G.”Fabolous was taken in this morning [March 29] after he and his longtime girlfriend, Emily B., got into an argument and he allegedly struck her.

According to the Englewood, New Jersey Police Department, Emily called the police on the Brooklyn rapper, who later surrendered to authorities with his lawyer present.

Fab and his Love And Hip Hop star girlfriend have two sons, ages 3 and 10 and Emily has a 20 year old daughter from a previous relationship.

TheSOurce.com will bring you more details on this story as it develops.