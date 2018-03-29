Charlotte Hornets Point Guard, Kemba Walker, has claimed the top spot as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 9,841 career points. At home versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, The career long Hornet scored his record breaking bucket on a contested reverse layup with 20 seconds left in the game. Despite the achievement, the Hornets loss to the LeBron led Cavaliers 118-105. Walker finished the game with 21 points shooting 7-18 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line.

Walker took over the position previously held by Dell Curry, the father of Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry. The retired Curry works as a game announcer for Charlotte and was present to see his team record broken in the final seconds of regulation. Following the game, LeBron James embraced the Uconn Alumnus and congratulated him on his feat.

“I’m not supposed to be here” The Buzz City Point Guard said before his voice drowns in a sea of applause during his post game interview. “A lot of people from where I’m from don’t make it… this is a huge accomplishment.”

As happy as he was to reach have this achievement on his resume, the ever competitive athlete wishes it could’ve came with a win attached to it.

Hornets Chairman and NBA legend, Michael Jordan, made a statement in regard to his starting guard. “…it’s a testament to his hard work, dedication and passion for the game of basketball,” Jordan said. “He exemplifies what it means to be a Hornet.”

Walker is currently in his 7th season in the NBA and his been with the Hornets since draft day. Back in January before the trade deadline, there were reports that the Hornets were ready to entertain trades for their star point guard but nothing came into fruition.

Making $12 million this season on a Charlotte team that has been below average his whole career, it could be time for the 27-year-old to make a change. Walker is currently under contract for one more season with the team before he can explore other options.