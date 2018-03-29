300 artist and Youtube success story, Famous Dex previewed his first studio album to a crowd of fans in downtown New York City.

One of the reigning princes of Youtube music, Famous Dex shows off his growth in his very ambitious studio album at Gold Bar, NYC. Goldbar being perfect place for industry titan Kevin Liles to present Dex with his gold record certification for Pick It up featuring ASAP Rocky! Which Liles claims is a misnomer, because based on his calculations, the song really went platinum (blaming the industry sales count isn’t on point with his numbers). The very humble and candid did Dex spoke fondly of the father/mentor relationship he shares with Liles and big reason why ths project was so successful.

O F F I C I A L V I D E O #PickItUp Feat. ASAP Rocky via https://t.co/WCygRN884q RT ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dexter🌊 (@FamousDex) January 17, 2018

In a standing room full of fans and industry tastemakers Dex really wanted wanted everyone to know the theme behind this album. Seperating Dex the social media and music star from Dexter, a kid from Chicago. The Drip From My Walk rapper took a personal moment to discussing how the loss of his mother in 2015 due to breast cancer (which is literally tatted on his face) and his family situation shaped him. He also personally thanked with the help of Kevin Liles everyone who worked on this project, considering them family. Which is a sentiment cosigned by other 300 team members on what it was like working with the rising star on this release.

This project is a very polished entry for Dex. Trading in some of his trade mark energy fueled and party based lyrics for smoother tracks that shows more of his diversity. Humbly addressing the crowd, introducing songs that in his words aren’t what fans are used to hearing from him. Some of the highlights on the project come from collaborations from one of his idols Wiz Khalifa and formentioned ASAP Rocky joint.

Dex will be going hard to promote to his next banger Japan which dropped March 16th, to eagerly awaiting fans.