Strange Music founder and multi-platinum selling rapper Tech N9ne has announced another large international tour, this time heading back down to Australia and New Zealand later this year. Tech brings with him long time collaborator and Strange Music signee Krizz Kaliko.

Tech N9ne has most recently dropped his 20th solo studio album entitled Planet, featuring the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Snow Tha Product, Krizz Kaliko and Jordan Omley. Planet not only topped the US Independent Album charts, but also impressively charted on the wider Billboard charts, proving that his fan base remains strong.

He is widely ranked as the most successful independent hip-hop artist in the world and has had his unique brand of music attached to numerous video games, movies and TV shows over the past two decades. Next month Tech N9ne embarks on a massive 60+ date tour throughout America with Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool and King ISO until the end of June – again showing and proving his hectic career just doesn’t slow down.