As the Civil Rights Movement mourned the loss of Linda Brown, Twitter wasn’t here for Mike Pence’s social media tribute.

Linda Brown, the young student who was the center of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education passed away March 26th, 2018 at the age of 76. The judgement of her case (led by Thurgood Marshall) blew the hinges off of segregation in America. When Vice President Mike Pence took a moment to post a tribute to the civil rights icon, the statement left a bitter taste in the mouth of some Twitter followers.

Linda Brown will be remembered as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law. Her role in challenging school segregation helped make our Nation a better place & her legacy will live on for decades. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/nkWEoJZrvG — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 27, 2018

Vice President Pence’s words fell short due to his starch opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s fight for civil rights. Kaepernick’s iconic ‘taking a knee’ was the former NFL quaterback’s non-vi0lent stance to treatment of Blacks in America by police. He was called out for his hipocracy for walking out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers. This was after Kapernick and several other 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Twitter was quick to remind the Vice President of this infamous day and roast him for it. From asking how does he have the moral stance to discuss civil rights to flat out being called the devil, replies to the post were not having it. His stance with the once Kansas school girl who’s father took her local school district to court proving that seperate wasn’t equal doesn’t match up. Many republicans and even O.J. Simpson claim the move was disrespectful to the American flag, while others mention it was necessary to gain national headlines over a subject that doesn’t get most press. To paraphrase Nicole Wadler, we [Blacks] are more than faceless numbers and statistics. Here are some of Twitter’s most recent and best replies to the Donald Trump Administration’s Vice President.

You forfeited the right to pretend you care about racial justice when you walked out of that football game. — Sharon Hoger (@ms_holstein) March 27, 2018

And you will be remembered as the VP who LITERALLY sold his soul to the devil. — Simon Goodman (@simong0808) March 27, 2018

Hey, Linda Brown was about something positive. That football game was about falsely painting Law Enforcement as killers, further dividing the country & disrespecting the flag. I still haven't seen them bravely show up in Chicago to help the people they're supposed to care about. — 🦋Christina Rhyner🦋 (@ChristineRhyner) March 28, 2018

You walked out of a football game because of football players peacefully protesting inequality. 🙄 Also your track record of creating laws for equal treatment for marginalized groups (in particular for the LGBTQ Community and Women) really isn't good. — Amy Grimm (@AGRIMMONE) March 27, 2018

And yet, you said you "stand with the President" when he made hateful remarks about the Charlottesville protestors and called white nationalists (you know, the KKK & their ilk) "very fine people" — JenGD (@juniper0111) March 27, 2018

As a veteran I don't feel disrespected by those who kneel to protest injustice.

I do feel disrespected by Trump pissing on the Constitution.

I know which side of history you're on. — She persisted (@CaseyHinds) March 27, 2018