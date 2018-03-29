 

As the Civil Rights Movement mourned the loss of Linda Brown, Twitter wasn’t here for Mike Pence’s social media tribute.

Linda Brown, the young student who was the center of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education passed away March 26th, 2018 at the age of 76. The judgement of her case (led by Thurgood Marshall) blew the hinges off of segregation in America. When Vice President Mike Pence took a moment to post a tribute to the civil rights icon, the statement left a bitter taste in the mouth of some Twitter followers.

Vice President Pence’s words fell short due to his starch opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s fight for civil rights. Kaepernick’s iconic ‘taking a knee’ was the former NFL quaterback’s non-vi0lent stance to treatment of Blacks in America by police. He was called out for his hipocracy for walking out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers. This was after Kapernick and several other 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Twitter was quick to remind the Vice President of this infamous day and roast him for it. From asking how does he have the moral stance to discuss civil rights to flat out being called the devil, replies to the post were not having it. His stance with the once Kansas school girl who’s father took her local school district to court proving that seperate wasn’t equal doesn’t match up. Many republicans and even O.J. Simpson claim the move was disrespectful to the American flag, while others mention it was necessary to gain national headlines over a subject that doesn’t get most press. To paraphrase Nicole Wadler, we [Blacks] are more than faceless numbers and statistics.  Here are some of Twitter’s most recent and best replies to the Donald Trump Administration’s Vice President.

 

 