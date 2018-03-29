Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Caught On Video Chanting The N-Word, Coach Apologizes And Calls It Teachable Moment

White privilege isn’t something that can always get you out of trouble.

A handful of members of the Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team were caught via Snapchat using a racial slur on their bus ride home after their 14-12 win over Elon Saturday night.

In the video, the Hokie players were singing along to a Chris Brown verse from Lil Dicky’s song Freaky Friday.

Virginia Tech’s Head coach John Sung told The Roanoke Times the clip is a “teachable moment” and the team is very apologetic.

“This isn’t something that we sweep under the rug,” Sung told The Times. “The team is extremely sorry. They’re trying to make it right. And I know that we’ll never make it right with anybody, but … this is a moment that defines this program but yet a moment that will help this program be better.”

Sung added that “there is no malice involved,” explaining “they’re good kids that made a bad decision.”

Statement from Virginia Tech head coach John Sung pic.twitter.com/S9nSOVDcL4 — VT Lacrosse (@HokiesLax) March 26, 2018

Sung noted the athletic department and campus community are still “working through everything” before deciding if there will be any disciplinary action taken against the players in the video.

If it was an all black men’s or women’s basketball team, all kinds of action and disciplinary action would have been called for.