Atlanta’s own Bali Baby has been making waves with her campy music videos, outspoken personality and signature kiss that you hear before any song. Now the 20-year-old artist is delivering, as usual, to her listeners with the release of her latest EP, Bali Blanco.

Bali geared up listener’s anticipation for the EP with the release of her of two singles off the project, and the music video for “Winter Wonderland.” The music video upholds the trippy yet iced out (no pun intended) style that Bali brings to the table. From smooth hooks to a more heavy bass sound, this project remind fans that this is an artist that has no problem expressing her fluidity when it comes to music.

The EP, Bali Blanco is available on all streaming platforms and produced by 12Hunna, known for working with artists such as Kanye West, Chief Keef, Lil Durk and more.

Watch the music video for “Winter Wonderland” now!