One week ahead of releasing her debut album, Cardi B has given fans a glimpse into what they can expect for Invasion of Privacy. On Friday morning, she released her new single “Be Careful,” which takes a different tone than that of her previous hits.

The song reveals a softer sound and takes a dip into the deep end, referencing her relationship with Migos member Offset. The pair started dating in early 2017, and became engaged in October of last year. Recent months have seen rumors of Offset cheating emerge throughout the media. That said, the single could be interpreted as Cardi’s warning to her fiancé.

She seems to be making it clear that she doesn’t have time for games and uncertainty with lyrics like, “You gonna date the whole world, but is it worth the girl that you losing?”

The song isn’t typical for the bonafide Trap Selena, but it’s easy to rock with the new melody. Check it out below.