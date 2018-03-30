In a released statement from Republic Records, Charlie Walk and the label have “mutually decided to part ways”, according to Variety.

The announcement, made on Wednesday (March 28), comes after the former label head was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by a number of former employees at Republic and Sony Music Group.

Lifelab Founder Tristan Coopersmith, who worked under Walk when he was an executive at Sony Music Records, penned the label head’s exit as a “good move.”

“I applaud all the women who shared their truth and I am gratified that Universal created a safe process for them to do so. This behavior needs to stop. #TimesUp,” says Coopersmith in a statement to Variety. Walk has previously worked with different artists in the past, most notably, The Weeknd and Lorde.

Walk was an original judge on Fox’s singing competition The Four, alongside Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled, and Diddy, but was removed after a string of episodes.