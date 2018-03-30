Looks like Chicago fans are in for a rude awakening. WGCI has decided to cancel their annual Take Over Jam Concert, originally scheduled for Thursday, due to “specific safety and security concerns.”

“We have been advised by Chicago Police to cancel tonight’s #TakeOverJam event due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area”, said the statement on WGCI official Twitter page. “As a result, we regret that the event has been canceled. Ticket refund info can be found here”.

WGCI’s Takeover Jam event originally had a lineup of Blac Youngsta, YFN Lucci, Rich The Kid, Kash Doll, Valee, and additional artists to perform at the famous Chicago Theatre on Thursday at 8pm. The Chicago Theatre released a statement on their website to inform ticket buyers of the canceled event.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and look forward to your continued patronage of The Chicago Theater”, the statement read. Chicago Police has yet to comment on the matter.