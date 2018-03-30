Moe Kash is an artist who set out to impress his unique charisma and direct approach on music – working on his tracks with an eclectic and open-minded outlook.

Born in Haiti, but hailing from Broward County Florida; Moe’s flow flirts with the old school while showcasing a focused and modern sound. The budding rapper definitely treasured the inspiration from hip-hop icons such as Tupac, Drake, Rick Ross, Young Jeezy and TI, and Future to name a few.

Kash is one of those few artists that actually set out to stay true to what hip-hop is really all about: something more than just music; but a real, powerful statement of identity, individuality and character. It’s a way to tell a story, express a feeling and an overall idea through words and sounds. Check out his new single, “Oh I heard,” below!