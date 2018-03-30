More details are developing in the domestic assault allegations against Brooklyn rap legend Fabolous after longtime girlfriend Emily B. accused him of some serious physical abuse earlier this month and it doesn’t look good for Spizz.

According to a Englewood, New Jersey police report, Fabolous, whose real name is John Jackson, “became enraged” after he found out via IG that his Love and Hip Hop girlfriend was in L.A. at the same time that he was.

The police report says that when Fab returned home from Los Angeles, he punched the mother of his two sons in the face several times, knocking out her two front teeth.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, while on the flight back from Los Angeles, the victim told police that Jackson, 40, said via text he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he “did not want to go out like that.”

Emily was later punched by the award winning rapper seven times in the face “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” She ended up losing her two front teeth, according to court documents.

Fab turned himself in at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic dispute and making a terroristic threat. He has since been released from police custody.