The Sacramento Kings have become an example of hope for the communities in Sacramento.

The Kings are now partnering with Black Lives Matter Sacramento in order to invest in young black youth. Build.Black.Coalition is also partnering with the team to create an education fund for Clark’s children, proving better education for the city’s children, improving the city’s workforce, along with economic development efforts.

In addition to partnering with these two groups, the Sacramento Kings will create an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark, 22, who was shot and killed by police after he ran from officers following reports of someone breaking into cars.

The Sacramento Kings have announced a partnership with Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Build Black Coalition pic.twitter.com/OBIhb82gF3 — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 29, 2018

The partnership aligns with what Kings owner Vivek Ranadive outlined in an impromptu, heartfelt speech last Thursday after a Kings game was interrupted by protesters in the wake of the shooting death of Stephon Clark. Demonstrators delayed the start of a second game Tuesday night.

Kings players Vince Carter and Garrett Temple, as well as former Kings guard Doug Christie, will participate in an event on Friday titled “Kings and Queens Rise: A Youth Voice Forum for Healing” at a local church.

The Kings are also creating an education fund for Clark’s two kids.

“This fund cannot fix the issues that led to the death of their father,” said a news release from the Coalition. “But it will secure opportunities for their future while the family and the city grapples with healing.”