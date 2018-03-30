It has only been about a year and a half since he dropped his last full-length, but it seems like The Weeknd is ready to gift his fans with another collection, and if the clues are all correct, it could arrive as early as tonight.

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

There were already rumors swirling about a possible new album from the Canadian Grammy winner, but those whispers of upcoming tunes were all but confirmed today (March 29) when simple black and red poster billboard went up in London advertising My Dear Melancholy, with the text “New Album from The Weeknd. Available Now” written just underneath the purported album title.

Check the album here.