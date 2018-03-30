Back in February, we learned that Chicago singer, rapper, and songwriter Tink cut ties with Timbaland. For the last four years, she was in a contract with Mosely Music Group and Epic Records. Her album Think Tink was completed and two singles from the project had been released but the album remained on the shelves.

Now at the age of 22, Tink is back with her new EP Pain & Pleasure that she released last night on Apple Music. She took to Instagram to give the news about the release of her new music. The six track project gives us cool, laid-back vibes with Tink’s melodic and sultry voice. One of the songs, “Part-Time Lovers” samples Xscape’s “Who Can I Run To”.

Who is excited for the return of Tink?