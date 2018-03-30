Stormy Daniels claims to have an affair with Donald Trump and the president doesn’t tweet about it? Ronny Jackson should check his temperature.

Conflict, controversy and scandal has plagued POTUS 45 since he began the run for office, and the laundry list continues to pile on. In the most recent episode of White House scandals, porn star, Stormy Daniels has claimed to receive hush money from the President, in an effort to keep her from speaking on the alleged affair she had with the President in 2006.

Surprisingly, Trump did not take to Twitter to address Daniels. In the past, Trump has taken to Twitter to speak against ESPN journalist and host, Jemele Hill. He has used his 280 characters (previously 140) to call out NFL players for protesting against police brutality. In addition, Trump often verbally assaults his opposition, which includes Hilary Clinton and news networks he claims to be fake news.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, took to CBS’s 60 minutes to speak with Anderson Cooper on her involvement with Trump and its aftermath. This is not the first time Daniels is speaking out about her affair. In 2011, she reached out In Touch magazine. After telling her story, a man approached her, while she was with her infant daughter. According to Daniels, the man threatened her and demanded that she not speak about the story.

“Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,” he said. “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Daniels became frightened and claimed to have never seen the man since the 2011 encounter.

If the public waits for Donald Trump to address this, it may never happen. Twitter is his beloved platform for opinions and insults. In this case, he chose to stand down. As shocking as it sounds, he is personally staying away from this conflict.