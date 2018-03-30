Baton Rouge’s rising star, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is able to avoid prison. Instead, District Judge Bonnie Jackson opts to extend the conditions of his three-year probation.

The 18-year-old MC last appeared in front of Judge Jackson in August 2017 when he received a suspended 10-year prison term and three years of probation. Three months prior, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm. Under the terms of his probation, he was to remain free of arrest and convictions. The judge also issued him a stern warning that “failure is not an option.”

After taking responsibility for his actions he told the judge he learned from his mistake.

However, he would find himself in trouble again after video footage of him shoving his girlfriend around a hotel hallway. The woman insisted “that’s just how we play.” Although she chose not to press charges the jury assigned to the case had a different perspective.

In February the “No Smoke” MC was detained in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Georgia. Charged with domestic violence-related kidnapping and assault charges. Consequently, district prosecutor, April Leon referred to him as “a threat to society and the safety of others.”

In response, his lawyer, James Manasseh says the allegations are not as severe as everyone makes it out to be.

The Advocate reports that both the defense and prosecution met before Judge Jackson at a renegotiation hearing to discuss the MC’s probation.

Ultimately, he will be placed on a GPS monitoring system. As well as complete a domestic abuse violence program, undergo counseling and complete community service work at the New Orleans Mission.

New stipulations include staying in Louisiana for the next six months unless traveling to court. Furthermore, he must abstain from clubs, bars, and social media over the course of six months. Lastly, he must enroll in a GED program. Terms will be finalized on May 18.

Clearly, Judge Jackson recognizes the young man is in a prime position to provide for his family and is giving him a chance to save himself.