Cash Money Records Release The ‘Before Anythang’ Soundtrack In Conjunction With The CMR Documentary

The wait is over.

After releasing the tracklist and official trailer earlier this week, Cash Money Records releases the accompanying soundtrack to part one of their documentary Before Anythang. Laced with features from top-tier rap acts like Migos, Snoop Dogg, and Gucci Mane, the 18-cut score is everything you’d expect from the music empire.

Stream the project after the break and be on the lookout for part two of #BeforeAnythang to be released soon.