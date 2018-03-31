If you’re an avid viewer of Netflix and it’s seemingly never-ending content, now, here’s your chance to get paid for it. The media giant is currently looking to staff an “editorial analyst”- a position that is now posted on the company’s website, to binge watch and rate TV shows and movies.

The official posting is looking for a TV lover to “watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content.”

“The ideal candidate has a deep knowledge, 5+ years experience, and education in the film and/or television industry, can write efficiently with attention to detail, is comfortable using a variety of publishing tools, and is thoughtful in the delivery of information while working on a diverse team,” according to the listing for the dream job.

Find out more about the position here.

Editor’s Note: Although the original job listing has since been removed from it’s site, a similar position is still currently available.