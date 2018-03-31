We Like to Party: Why La Di Da Di Continues to Rock The Mic Right

We ALL Like to Party: La Di Da Di’s Jazzy Ways Continues to Hypnotize Artists (and Audiences) Almost 35 Years After its ReleaseIn 1985, as rap was just getting its sea legs, two new artists, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, unknowingly made history with “La Di Da Di,” what would become one of the most sampled songs of all times (and also the subject of a TED talk). So why is an otherwise seemingly ordinary early-era rap song so popular across generations and genres? It has all of the ingredients needed for a perfect hip-hop song:

OK, party people in the house…gets the party going.

It’s announcing the party, much as Miley Cyrus did in “We Like to Party,” J. Cole and Beyonce in “Party,” and Salt-n-Pepa in “Champagne,” all songs that can get any party started- from the hottest clubs in Vegas to a rural garage gathering.

You’re all sick of all these crab rappers….There is no competition cause we are the best…

At least according to them. Their rivals might have a difference in opinion. Hip-hop has always been known for talking trash and rap beefs, even on somewhat friendly levels. The bravo and bluster was echoed in “G.O.O.D. Friday” when Kanye West, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Charlie Wilson, Common, and Pusha T rapped that it was MC hunting season, putting heads up on the wall.

But when it comes to me and my friend here…we are the best…

Or at least we think we are. Hip-hop is the musical genre of the squad song. Ever heard a country or EDM squad anthem? Doubtful. Notorious B.I.G. resurrected this squad kinship in “La Di Da Di”-sampled “Hypnotize” when he waxed philosophical that Poppa and Puff were as close as Starsky and Hutch.

For all the girls I might take home…

Hip-hop is nothing without talking about (and bragging about) the opposite sex. While Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick used Johnson’s Baby Powder and the Polo cologne to attract the ladies, Naughty by Nature, who briefly sampled the classic “hit it” catchphrase in “OPP,” picked up their ex’s friends who had a fall out, disagreement, or some other form of argument.

I woke up around ten o’clock in the morning...

Then put on some fly green socks, forgot my Kangol, and probably had to lock the door and make sure the stove was turned off. The ability for anyone to relate to the mundane day-to-day activities of “La Di Da Di” has always been one of the things that has made it almost charming to the extent that it seems so relatable to most people- especially Snoop Dogg, who arguably made the most popular remix, sprinkling marijuana references throughout his own version.

Amazing caliber of music. There’s no amount of gimmicks that can replace quality beats, lyrics, and hooks. All things aside, this song continues to live on because it truly is a masterpiece. Now go get your party started. And don’t forget your Polo cologne.