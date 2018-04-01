50 Cent can’t be boxed in as just a rapper, as he has continually expands into other avenues.

Take his hit TV show, Power. This show has been one of his ventures that has taken up his time. Over the last few months, he had been clearing up issues about which network the show was going to air on, and also which cable service would support and distribute said network. To fans’ delight, an agreement was made and he was able to announce to the pleasure of fans that the show would return for a fifth season.

50 Cent revealed to fans on Instagram the trailer for new season, adding the date of the new episode. With a clip captioned “The Best Show On TV returns July 1st, we lit,” he surely caught our attention .

50 cent can further thank the renewal of the show to fans that stopped Optimum from chopping Power through a petition.