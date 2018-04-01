LeBron James has already secured his standing as one of the greatest basketball players to ever step on an NBA court, but he added another accolade under his belt on Friday night in the Cavaliers’ match up against the Pelicans on Friday.

James scored 11 points at the 6:00 mark of the first quarter. In doing so, he eclipsed Michael Jordan’s NBA record of 866 consecutive double-digit scoring games.

The streak began on Jan. 6, 2007 when James — who had just turned 23 years old, was coming off an eight-point effort in the previous game and had not yet played in his first NBA Finals — scored 19 points for Cleveland against the New Jersey Nets. He has had at least 10 points in every game he has played since, including a career-high 61 against Charlotte on March 3, 2014.

James, now 33 years of age and in his 15th season of NBA service, is showing no signs of regression. He’s played in all 76 of Cleveland’s games this season, averaging 27.6 points (third in NBA) on 54.7 percent shooting from the field (36.1 percent from beyond the arc), a career-high 9.1. assists, 8.6 rebounds (career-high), 1.5 steals, and just under one block (0.9) in 37.1 minutes per game.

James assault on Jordan’s legacy is far from over. With James likely to continue to play well into his 40’s, the argument for being the GOAT could be made.