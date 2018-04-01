Kanye West has finally come out with a line that fans have all been waiting for.

Recent reports have revealed that Yeezy released spring/summer foot apparel that is now available for around $150. Now, fans can cop Yeezy season slides termed “Grey Flatform Slippers” which were available for sale on retailer Browns Fashion. The new slides have not appeared in any official YEEZY season communication or even runway presentations, but simply appeared out of the blue just like the Yeezy Season 6 boots that came last week.

The Yeezy slides feature a moulded footbed, a wide forefoot strap with fabric hook and loop fasteners in an open toe style which comes in a grey colorway. Currently, most sizes have sold out, but they will be restocked in the next few days.

On the Browns Fashion site, the shoes are described as youthful with a funny story attached that reads “Now apparently, according to some scientists who really should have more pressing concerns, women look their oldest at 3:30pm on Wednesdays. This is alarming because today is Wednesday. We suspect the only cure for it is to offset ageing with the undeniable youthful effect of these YEEZY shoes.”

Fans who want the same youthful glow will have to stay on the lookout in the next few days.