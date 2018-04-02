Fabolous Thanks His Fans & Supporters At Concert, But Will They Be There For The Longhaul?

Fabolous Thanks His Fans & Supporters At Concert, But Will They Be There For The Longhaul?

Fabolous is in hot water after allegations of domestic violence against the mother of his children, Emily B. Because of the allegations being claimed, he was arrested last Wednesday (March 28.) To make matters worse, a video of Fabolous shouting toward Emily B and aiming threats at her father present circulated this past weekend, putting a darker cloud over Loso’s head.

So while performing Saturday night (March 31) at Terminal 5 in New York City, alongside Lil’ Kim for their joint track “Spicy,” Loso addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support.

“I came out tonight for y’all. I made sure I had to be here tonight for y’all. I love y’all New York City. Thank y’all for the love and support, much love.”

While Fabolous does have some support, time will only tell for how long. If the allegations are indeed true, it will be very hard for Fabolous to resume his career at his current level. It was evident over time that the domestic violence situation impacted Chris Brown’s career forever. Although Loso is older, the stigma of domestic violence is a stench that never goes away.