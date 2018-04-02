MAC Cosmetics finally granted the wishes of fans, and announced the official launch of #AaliyahForMAC, a 90s-glam makeup collection inspired by late R&B songstress, Aaliyah Haughton. As described by MAC Cosmetics, “Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film.”
The makeup brand shared a sneak peak of the collection on Instagram, which contains an array of products including a peachy nude lipstick inspired by one of Aaliyah’s songs, and an eye palette in sultry shades inspired by one of her music videos.
Like the MAC Selena collection, the MAC Aaliyah collection began as a change.org petition. The petition which gained over 26,000 signatures, was started by super-fan Jennifer Risinger, and was later supported by Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah’s former makeup artist, Eric Ferrell. The MAC Aaliyah collection is set to release on maccosmetics.com on June 20 and in-stores across North America on June 21. Will you be purchasing #AaliyahForMAC?
