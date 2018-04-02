Standing on a stage in Sacramento with Stephon Clark’s 3-year-old son in his arms – the two of them playing with cellphones – former NBA journeyman Matt Barnes on Saturday announced he is launching a college scholarship fund for Clark’s two sons. Barnes led demonstrators in protest of the police killing of Clark on March 18.

Barnes, who helped organized the rally, spoke about being a father to his own boys and fearing for their lives. Along with the announcement of the scholarship fund Barnes also asked police to become more familiar with the communities they are serving, according to CNN.

Matt Barnes, speaking at rally in downtown Sacramento, announces he is starting scholarship to ensure kids of slain Stephon Clark will have the opportunity to go to college pic.twitter.com/kFFTsId1fN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 31, 2018

“I’ve got two 9-year-old boys, and I fear for them,” Barnes said, speaking to a crowd of several hundred at a rally he co-sponsored with the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. “How do we explain to our kids because of the color of your skin, people aren’t going to like you?”

Clark, 22, was shot after being chased into his grandmother’s backyard by two police officers responding to reports of a man breaking car windows. Police said the officers thought Clark had a gun. After the shooting, they determined he was holding a cellphone.