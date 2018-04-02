Shaq and TreyLivin better known as SnL are here with the official visual to their latest release, “Go Get The Money”. The NYC natives know what it means to hustle for whatever it is you’re after in life. Produced by Jo Blaq, this record is strictly for motivational purposes. They just want listeners to know and believe that NOTHING is impossible when pursuing your dreams.

“We hope to inspire our audience and new listeners to pursue their dreams at all cost. When it comes to your dreams, NOTHING is impossible. Despite the obstacles in life, you can achieve ANYTHING you put your mind to! Secure the bag and GO GET THE MONEY!” says SnL. “Go Get the Money” is the latest of release from SnL duo. Since the start of 2018, they’ve released new music with their crew CYNMOB as well as together.

The visuals for “Go Get the Money” aren’t the only SnL projects to look out for in 2018. Throughout the rest of the year, SnL is planning to take things to a new level! Keep your eyes peeled over the summer as you can expect more music, visuals, and projects from SnL. But in the meantime, watch the visuals for “Go Get the Money” here