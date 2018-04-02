Rae Sremmurd’s “SremmLife 3” To Feature Future, Pharrell, The Weeknd, and More

Rae Sremmurd has put together a serious all-star lineup for the upcoming SremmLife 3. Executive Producer Mike Will Made-It recently listed off the heavy guestlist for the album which includes Pharrell, Future, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and even some bars from Zoë Kravitz.

Mike Will Made-It said the project is “bangers from top to bottom, its 27 songs, but everybody knows that Rae Sremmurd only makes bangers,” in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. After the album’s release (it’s set for April) the brothers Sremmurd will join Childish Gambino on a North American tour, which is set to run from Sept. 6 in Atlanta through Sept. 30 in Vancouver.

Grab tickets for the shows here.

Sept. 6 – Atlanta, Ga. – Infinite Energy Arena

Sept. 8 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 12 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Sept. 14 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 19 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sept. 22 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Sept. 23 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum

Sept. 27 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena

Sept. 29 – Seattle, Wash. – Key Arena

Sept. 30 – Vancouver, B.C, – Rogers Arena