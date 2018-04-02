Winnie Madikizela-Mandela transitioned early today in Johannesburg, South Africa after a brief doctor’s visit over the weekend. She was admitted due to a complaint about her flu after she attended church on Good Friday.

Known as the “Mother of the Nation” (because of her work to liberate Black Africans against the white-minority rule in South Africa), she came to rise as the wife of Nelson Mandela, with whom they shared 38 years in matrimony.  Though when she married Mr. Mandela she was not politically minded, she quickly assumed the nationalist posture while he during his 27 year incarceration.

There is a poem called “birth of a daughter” by Hafsa Atique that says the following:

“my mother sensed a war in her womb, and so she raised me to fight.”

This poem could have been written by the late 81 year old Ms. Mandela.

A warrior, a national mother and freedom fighter, her death was announced by her spokesperson, Victor Dlamini who released in a statement “after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year.”

In a televised address the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that she was “voice of defiance” against white-minority rule and noted that she had the heart that many others in her country did not.

“In the face of exploitation, she was a champion of justice and equality,” Ramaphosa lamented “She as an abiding symbol of the desire of our people to be free”.

Many poured out their condolences to the family and gave tribute on social media.

