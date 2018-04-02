Tory Lanez‘s sophomore album Memories Don’t Die just dropped last month, but the Toronto rapper and singer is ready to hit the road. On Monday morning, Lanez took to social media and announced the “Memories Don’t Die” tour. The North American tour kicks off in Miami, FL on May 11 for Rolling Loud Festival, and wraps up on August 11 in Birmingham, AL.

Lanez will make several other stops during the tour including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Philadelphia. Tickets for the “Memories Don’t Die” tour officially go on sale on Friday, April 6 here. Pre-sale tickets are also available to fans who purchase merchandise through Lanez’s official shop here. Will you be attending the “Memories Don’t Die” tour this summer in your city?