Apparently, after Will Smith destroyed all those robots in his hit movie I, Robot androids will never trust him.

In a spoof video from posted to YouTube, the Fresh Prince tried his smoothest pick up lines on Sophia The Robot. It didn’t go as well as planned. In the hilarious yet spoofed romantic undertaking, this machine wasn’t impressed by Smith’s celebrity status or his music. For those of you not in the know, Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by the Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. Sophia was activated on April 19, 2015. Since then she has done a number of high profile interviews with celebs and notables. According to Sophia, she just wasn’t that pressed to give the Bright movie star the time of day.

“I’ve heard your songs. Not for me. They show us I, Robot just to make sure we don’t get any ideas,” Sophia told him in the hilarious sit down interview.

Smith took the whole encounter in stride. He even posted this to his instagram page:

If you remember, Will Smith did some heavy John Connor level damage in the scenes of I, Robot just to be honest. So any machine that wasn’t too sure of the “Summertime” rapper’s love of all microchipped beings, is completely understandable. Yet we do have to question any machine that doesn’t like Will Smith’s music. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith created some credible hip hop classics, not to mention won a grammy. How many women could resist Smith on the shores of the Cayman Islands, with iced wine at your fingertips? Maybe its because his first joke asking about a robot’s favorite music being punchline… heavy metal didn’t go over so well. Sophia did have this message for Jada Pinkett Smith on her Twitter.

We guess Jada Pinkett should be happy that not all women don’t fall victim to Will’s trademark swag and wit. However, if you want to see Sophia the Robot shoot down Hollywood/Hip Hop royalty, watch the full video here on youtube: