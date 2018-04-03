BIG3 and Adidas announced today a major three-year partnership in which Adidas will be the official outfitter of the 3-on-3 league and will also support the league’s commitment to grassroots and community initiatives in local markets.

The deal, driven by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and Ice Cube on behalf of BIG3, will tip off at the 2018 BIG3 Combine on April 11 in Los Angeles, CA where Adidas will be the presenting partner.

The Big3 Tournament has signed Adidas to be the official apparel partner for the next three years. pic.twitter.com/ZOfu40ZELu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2018

“The Adidas culture is one imbued with innovation and marked by excellence,” said Kwatinetz. “They are a brand that pushes creative boundaries and have consistently redefined their industry. It is because of these shared ideals that BIG3 is proud to name Adidas the league’s official apparel sponsor. We look forward to embarking on this partnership with the world’s best sports culture brand.”

“Ice Cube has that same creator mindset we have at Adidas,” said Mark King, Adidas North America president. “He’s challenged the status quo to do extraordinary things throughout his career. No other league blends sport and culture the way BIG3 does. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Ice Cube, Clyde and Jeff and help build on the league’s vision to make the BIG3 a global brand.”

Following the success of the inaugural season, the BIG3 is clearly here to stay and with a brand like Adidas now on bound, no telling what’s next for the upstart league.