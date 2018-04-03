As the hype for Cardi B‘s upcoming album, Invasion of Privacy, builds up, the mega-hit rapper has gained a large following with the nation’s fastest-growing political group, the Libertarian Party, as members cheer on her socially liberal, fiscally conservative, voice of reason and independence.

Cardi piqued the interest of Reason, a major Libertarian publication, with an Instagram post in which she noted that she is “paying a 40 percent tax rate and not getting much for it. She asks for accountability, noting that ‘when you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they doing with your donation.’ By contrast, B has no idea what Uncle Sam is doing with her “‘fucking tax money.'” This drew the applause of numerous Libertarians who were simultaneously sharing tweets from Rand Paul (another Libertarian icon) who also called out frivolous government spending in an hours-long Twitter storm.

From there, it didn’t take long for newfound Libertarian fans to praise her existing and upcoming work and point out how it aligns with their ideals.

According to their official platform, in addition to limiting wasteful government spending, Libertarians “want all members of society to have abundant opportunities to achieve economic success. A free and competitive market allocates resources in the most efficient manner.” Sounds pretty much like “making money moves.”

Party members also “advocate individual privacy and government transparency” and “are committed to ending government’s practice of spying on everyone.” With an album that is literally titled “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi might as well be Ayn Rand reincarnated.

As the Washington Examiner points out, while “Cardi B might not get into the weeds about liberty or how we need to protect our privacy from big government on her album. But the themes are there, and her millions of fans will begin to recognize these important issues sooner rather than later.”

With such a highly-anticipated album and top-tier collaborators on Cardi’s upcoming album, it’s likely that liberty will have never sounded this good.